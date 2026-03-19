UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong’s FY2025 pay down 20% to S$12 million

It is primarily composed of S$1.4 million in base salary and S$10.6 million in bonuses

Sixty per cent of UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong's variable pay is deferred. PHOTO: UOB

[SINGAPORE] UOB’s deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong received S$12 million in total compensation for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2025, down 20 per cent from S$15 million a year earlier.

Wee’s latest remuneration package comprised S$1.4 million in base salary, S$10.6 million in bonuses, and S$42,629 in benefits-in-kind, transport and event-related benefits, the bank said in its FY2025 annual report released on Thursday (Mar 19) after market close.

Sixty per cent of his variable pay is deferred and will vest over the next three years. Of this deferred component, 40 per cent will be issued in cash, with the remainder in share-linked units.

The lender’s chairman Wong Kan Seng received S$2 million in directors’ fees, up from S$1.4 million a year earlier.

In February, UOB reported a full-year net profit of S$4.7 billion for FY2025, down 23 per cent from the previous year, on total income that rose 3 per cent to S$13.8 billion.

It is the second of Singapore’s three banks to release its FY2025 annual report. DBS, in its Mar 9 report, said CEO Tan Su Shan received S$9.6 million in total compensation for FY2025.

Shares of UOB closed 0.1 per cent, or S$0.05 lower, at S$37.16 on Thursday, before the announcement. Year to date, the counter is up 5.4 per cent.