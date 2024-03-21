UOB chief Wee Ee Cheong’s 2023 salary up 11.9% to S$15.9 million

Vivienne Tay

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 11:07 am
The jump in UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong's pay came in tandem with the bank’s FY2023 financial results release, where full-year net profit rose 24.9 per cent to a record high of S$5.7 billion.
PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN, ST

UOB

UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong received S$15.9 million in total remuneration for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, implying an 11.9 per cent increase from his annual salary of S$14.2 million in 2022.

The jump in pay came in tandem with UOB’s FY2023 financial results release. Net profit for the full year rose 24.9 per cent to a record high of S$5.7 billion despite missing a S$6 million consensus forecast.

Based on the bank’s annual report released on Thursday (Mar 21), Wee’s annual remuneration included a base pay of S$1.2 million, a bonus of S$14.7 million and benefits-in-kind and other transport-related benefits amounting to S$39,701.

Some 60 per cent of Wee’s variable pay is deferred and will vest over the next three years. Of this amount, 40 per cent will be issued in deferred cash, while the remaining 60 per cent will be in the form of share-linked units.

The bank said Wee did not receive any fees for serving as an executive director on the lender’s board and board committees, as he is already remunerated as an employee of UOB.

Wee said in the annual report that UOB’s financial performance remained resilient in 2023.

SEE ALSO

Core net profit, which excludes one-off costs from its Citigroup integration, amounted to S$6.1 billion, up 25.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Wee expects these one-off costs to “largely taper off” in 2024 as the bank focuses on tapping synergies to cross-sell to its expanded customer base.

UOB’s shares were trading 0.9 per cent or S$0.27 higher at S$29.18 as at 10.45 am on Thursday.

