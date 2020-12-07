You are here

UOB counts on omni-channel edge to fend off digital bank challenge

Its study finds that customers are comfortable with digital engagement, but many like personal touch for big or long-term commitments.
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of personal financial services, says: "We realised during the pandemic that there's always that last mile, which might not have been completely digitised. We took the opportunity to convert that last mile into digital."
PHOTO: UOB

UOB is banking on an omni-channel approach to hold off competition from the upcoming Singapore digital banks, as its data shows customers still prefer the face-to-face approach in certain cases.

UOB's head of personal financial services Jacquelyn Tan told The Business Times that the bank...

