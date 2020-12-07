UOB counts on omni-channel edge to fend off digital bank challenge

Get our introductory offer at only
UOB is banking on an omni-channel approach to hold off competition from the upcoming Singapore digital banks, as its data shows customers still prefer the face-to-face approach in certain cases.
UOB's head of personal financial services Jacquelyn Tan told The Business Times that the bank...
