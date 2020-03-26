You are here

UOB employee tests positive for Covid-19

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:50 PM
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) said on Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for Covid-19. The bank was informed by the Ministry of Health today.

He is a "non-customer facing" employee, and is now under medical care. "We are assisting him and his family with all the support they may need through to his recovery," the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The UOB employee was last in the office at UOB Plaza 2 on March 16, 2020. Those colleagues with whom he had close contact then are now on leave of absence until next week. Other colleagues from the affected floor are now working from home until then. They will all be monitoring their health and if they display any flu-like symptoms, will seek medical care promptly, the bank said.

"We would like to reassure our customers and the community that we have put in place additional precautionary measures to help prevent further infection. We are conducting a thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of the entire floor and the common areas of UOB Plaza 2, in accordance with Ministry of Health and National Environment Agency guidelines," the bank said.

UOB added that at all its office buildings and branches, the bank continues to conduct temperature screening. It has placed hand sanitisers in its branches and on all floors in each of its buildings. The bank said it has also been conducting more frequent cleaning and sanitisation at these premises since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, while customer-facing colleagues all wear face masks as an extra precaution.

"We will continue to do all that we can to help protect the well-being of our colleagues, customers and the community in these trying times."

