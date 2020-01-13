UOB extends online travel marketplace to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand customers

Travel-related spend is one of the top card spend categories across the region, said Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of personal financial services Singapore.

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) is launching its online travel marketplace, The Travel Insider, for customers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, it said on Monday.

The marketplace allows customers to search for travel ideas and deals, as well as plan and book their holidays. It was launched in Singapore in March 2018, and has since seen close to 25,000 unique visitors per month, UOB said.

Currently, Singapore customers can access the marketplace's travel promotions through the UOB Mighty app. This option will be extended to the bank's other markets, starting with Malaysia this year, said Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of personal financial services Singapore.

The lender has also added online travel agent Booking.com and Singapore Airlines to its over 500 travel partners, and expanded content and travel deals within the marketplace for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

According to Ms Tan travel-related spend is one of the top card spend categories across the region. Travel-related purchases on all UOB cards from 2018 to 2019 accounted for more than 15 per cent of total UOB card spend, she added.

Shares of UOB were up S$0.12 or 0.4 per cent to S$26.89 as at 10.07am.