The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

SUBSCRIBERS

UOB eyes concert partnerships with more K-pop, Asian acts

The bank plans for more “Asia-focused” entertainment sponsorships, in efforts to build client relationships and boost tourism

Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Mon, Apr 22, 2024 · 05:00 AM
Share this article.

CONCERTS have seen a strong post-pandemic revival, and the wave does not seem to be slowing down in Singapore just yet.

Over the past two years, the Republic has attracted shows by global artistes, which have been sold out and attended by concertgoers from around the world.

One local bank, in particular, has been a key benefactor of the post-pandemic concert frenzy.

UOB – Singapore’s third largest bank – has had its card spending and customer acquisition boosted by its partnerships with various music acts, including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

And the bank is nowhere near done.

As demand for live entertainment is expected to remain strong, UOB will commit to more entertainment offerings to st…

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here