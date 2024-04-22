UOB eyes concert partnerships with more K-pop, Asian acts

CONCERTS have seen a strong post-pandemic revival, and the wave does not seem to be slowing down in Singapore just yet.

Over the past two years, the Republic has attracted shows by global artistes, which have been sold out and attended by concertgoers from around the world.

One local bank, in particular, has been a key benefactor of the post-pandemic concert frenzy.

UOB – Singapore’s third largest bank – has had its card spending and customer acquisition boosted by its partnerships with various music acts, including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

And the bank is nowhere near done.

As demand for live entertainment is expected to remain strong, UOB will commit to more entertainment offerings to st…