You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB invests and partners in AI firm Personetics

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 12:01 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

Mr Dennis Khoo, Head of Regional Digital Banking and Strategic Initiativ....jpg
Dennis Khoo, UOB's head of regional digital bank and strategic initiatives, said the investment will help the bank take a "giant leap forward" in having meaningful digital conversations with the bank's customers.
PHOTO: UOB

UOB on Thursday said it has invested and partnered with Israeli fintech firm Personetics to boost its use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its markets in South-east Asia.

The Business Times understands that the Singapore bank has taken a minority stake in the fintech firm, though the amount was not disclosed. UOB joins other global banks and investors such as Spanish lender Banco Santander in investing in the fintech company. 

UOB will tap on Personetics' AI offering to draw patterns from the bank's huge volumes of transaction data. This is meant to help identify individual transaction demands, enabling UOB to provide customers with real-time and personalised guidance on their financial decisions.

The bank said this service includes anticipating and prompting customers when their balances may be insufficient to cover upcoming payments, detecting unusual or suspicious account activity in their accounts and nudging them to save more or to spend wisely.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dennis Khoo, UOB's head of regional digital bank and strategic initiatives, said this investment will help the bank take a "giant leap forward" in having meaningful digital conversations with the bank's customers.

Personetics' AI service, which includes the use of machine learning and pattern recognition algorithms, have been developed, tested and refined over the past five years, and sold to financial service providers. Its other customers include Societe Generale, Wells Fargo, and Royal Bank of Canada. According to the fintech firm, it serves more than 50 million bank customers worldwide. 

UOB’s investment in Personetics follows on the heels of the set up of its joint venture, Avatec.ai, in April this year. Avatec’s credit assessment tool also uses AI to determine an applicant’s credit quality in seconds. The credit assessment tool will be deployed across South-east Asian markets over the next two years.

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits $$2.17
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Photo 3 - The electric Ioniq taxi - the first of its kind here - charges fully in just under 30 minutes.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Wheelock Properties, Capitaland Commercial Trust, United Overseas Insurance, Keppel T&T

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits $$2.17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening