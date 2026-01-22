UOB jumps 2.2% to 9-month high as broader market rises

The last time its shares traded higher was on Apr 2, 2025

The lender on Jan 14 announced the pricing of S$850 million worth of perpetual capital securities at 3%, under its US$30 billion global medium-term note programme. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of UOB rose on Thursday (Jan 22) as S$850 million worth of perpetual securities issued by the bank were listed on the bonds market of the Singapore Exchange at market open.

The counter climbed 2.2 per cent or S$0.81 to S$37.58 in early trade. As at 9.22 am, the stock had eased to S$37.41, still up by 1.7 per cent or S$0.64, with some 1.4 million shares changing hands.

This marks the highest price UOB shares have reached in over nine months. The last time it traded higher was on Apr 2, 2025, ShareInvestor data showed.

The lender on Jan 14 announced the pricing of S$850 million worth of perpetual capital securities at 3 per cent, under its US$30 billion global medium-term note programme. The securities are first callable in 2033.

The bank will be releasing its full-year financial results for FY2025 on Feb 24.