UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on chemical producer Jiutian Chemical Group with a "buy" rating, and a target price of 16 Singapore cents, in a research note published on Tuesday.
In the research note, analyst Clement Ho said that investors may have overlooked Jiutian's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes