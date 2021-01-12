You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB Kay Hian raises target price for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

Singapore

UOB Kay Hian has maintained its "buy" call on Singapore Medical Group (SMG) with a higher target price of S$0.46 compared to S$0.37 previously, following the group's Dec 20 disclosure of a possible transaction involving the company's shares.

The stock has risen 12 per cent to S$0.33 since the announcement, although discussions remain preliminary, noted analyst Lucas Teng in a report on Monday.

Assuming a potential offer, he believes SMG should be valued at a slight premium or at least similar to its peers, given the group's expansion in high-growth markets, as well as organic growth initiatives from the addition of medical specialists.

Based on his projections, the counter is currently trading to 17 times FY2020 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and 12 times FY2021 P/E. This comes even as SMG's 2020 earnings were impacted by Covid-19, added Mr Teng, as the group recently posted a 49.5 per cent drop in net profit for H1 2020 on lower revenue.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With SMG's management highlighting pent-up demand for elective medical services during the latest half-year results announcement, Mr Teng foresees a faster recovery in the group's patient load.

He has raised his FY2020-2021 net profit forecasts for SMG by 4 per cent and 12 per cent respectively as a stronger-than-expected recovery for such demand could lift patient loads to 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2021, in his view.

"Based on our channel checks, we believe demand for elective medical services remained robust in H2 2020. This could be likely due to the diversion of travel expenditure to healthcare expenditure, as well as an increasingly health-conscious population amid Covid-19. This would likely support earnings of healthcare players, such as SMG, in H2 2020," said the analyst.

"Recent offers for healthcare peers were done at 26-31 times implied forward P/E... Assuming its patient load recovers to 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2021, SMG would still be trading at a discount to recent offer premiums as well as peers' average of 17 times 2021F P/E," he concluded.

SMG shares closed 1.5 Singapore cents or 4.6 per cent higher at 34.5 cents on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for