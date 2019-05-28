You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB, Mastercard launch commercial credit card for SME executives

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 12:40 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

UOB and Mastercard have launched a new commercial credit card targeted at business executives from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), both companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday. 

The annual membership fee for the UOB Regal Business Metal Card is S$680 inclusive of GST, and is non-waivable. 

According to polls conducted by Mastercard and UOB, travel and entertainment top the list of business spend for the majority, or close to 70 per cent, of respondents. 

In addition, three in four SME senior executives surveyed said that they travel up to twice every quarter, spending an average of S$4,800 a month on business-related travel. Respondents also said they spent an average of S$2,300 per month on business entertainment, including golf sessions and meals with clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Given these insights, the UOB Regal Business Metal Card was designed to offer "travel privileges typically not available with commercial credit cards", the companies said. 

The card offers business executives unlimited access to airport lounges, and complimentary access to 60 golf clubs worldwide, including the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, and the North Country Club in Hokkaido, Japan.

Said Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of Personal Financial Services Singapore: "The number of SMEs using UOB commercial credit cards has increased by more than 65 per cent over the last five years. Of these, most use their commercial credit cards in the region for travel and business entertainment.

"To support these SMEs, we have designed the UOB Regal Business Metal Card, with its comprehensive suite of benefits and privileges to help them enjoy greater value and cost-savings in the areas they spend the most."

Added Deborah Heng, Mastercard's country manager, Singapore: "With SMEs making up the majority of registered businesses in Singapore, Mastercard is committed to supporting them with tailored solutions that benefit both the business owners and their businesses."

Among other privileges, cardmembers will receive a one-year "Accor Plus" Membership and Accor Hotels' Asia-Pacific loyalty programme at more than 800 hotels and 1100 restaurants. This allows them to enjoy dining discounts of up to 50 per cent, and a "Stay 4, Pay 3" accommodation privilege at any of the participating hotels, the companies said. 

SME senior executives may also enjoy up to 50 per cent off on weekday lunches at the Grand Hyatt Singapore, and complimentary champagne with Mastercard Epicurean Experiences at renowned restaurants, including Fukudaya in Japan, and Balthazar in Australia. 

This is the third collaboration between UOB and Mastercard in Singapore this year. They previously worked together to launch the KrisFlyer UOB co-branded credit card, and the newly revamped UOB Lady’s Card.

As at 12.15pm on Tuesday, UOB shares were trading at S$24.48, down 0.9 per cent, or 22 Singapore cents. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Upper Changi Road East condo up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

lwx_M1_280519_59.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

May 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Bukit Sembawang, China Everbright Water, UnUsUaL, Vividthree, Ossia, Vallianz, USP Group

lwx_Newton Lodge_280519_63.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Newton Lodge makes 2nd attempt at collective sale, again with S$44m minimum price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening