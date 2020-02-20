UOB partners Pathlight School to donate 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid Covid-19

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has donated 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, by teaming up with Pathlight School to put together essential items for those in need.

Volunteers from UOB sourced for and acquired 1,000 sets of items for residents in Central Singapore District, with each care pack comprising five surgical face masks, a bottle each of anti-bacterial handwash and hand sanitiser, and two bottles of Vitamin C pastilles.

The care packs were put together by student volunteers from Pathlight School and will be distributed to needy residents from the district from Feb 22, the bank said in a press statement on Thursday.

Lilian Chong, executive director, group strategic communications and brand, UOB, said: “Families in Singapore are doing their best to protect and to care for their loved ones during this protracted period of uncertainty. Knowing this, we wanted to help those who might not have the resources that others do to procure essentials such as surgical face masks and anti-bacterial gels which are in high demand."

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore, said: “Singapore can only be stronger when we continue to look out for one another and not hesitate to take practical steps to support the more vulnerable amongst us. I am heartened by UOB’s timely and thoughtful gesture to provide useful items to counter Covid-19 for the more disadvantaged residents in Central Singapore District."