UOB posts 17% rise in Q3 net profit, but net interest margin disappoints

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DESPITE posting a net profit increase of 17 per cent to S$1.04 billion for Q3, United Overseas Bank got a bear mauling on Friday as Asian markets continue tanking.
UOB suffered the biggest fall among the 30 stocks that make up the benchmark
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg