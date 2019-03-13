You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 8:37 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

lwx_uob_130319_45.jpg
United Overseas Bank (UOB) has successfully priced the first Panda bond from Singapore, which is also only the second issued from a South-east Asian financial institution.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has successfully priced the first Panda bond from Singapore, which is also only the second issued from a South-east Asian financial institution.

The onshore Renminbi (RMB) bond was priced at 3.49 per cent, one of the lowest rates among all Panda bonds issued to date, UOB said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The three-year, two billion yuan (S$404 million) offering garnered a subscription rate of 2.7 times from asset managers and commercial bank investors across Asia, with 38 per cent placed to China's onshore investors and 62 per cent to international offshore investors.

UOB said the issue enabled the bank to diversify its investor base by currency and geography, and also promote the development of China’s foreign bond market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wee Ee Cheong, UOB deputy chairman and group chief executive officer, said, "In particular, our participation in China’s onshore debt market, one of the largest globally, enables us to grow our presence in China as the country continues to liberalise the RMB and its financial markets. Further, through this offering, we can diversify our funding sources and continue to tap the increased connectivity between China and Asean arising from the Belt and Road Initiative to serve our customers’ needs."

Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, said: "We congratulate UOB for being the first Singapore entity to successfully tap the onshore bond market in China. Such cross-border issuances would expand financing channels and strengthen capital markets connectivity between China and Singapore.”

Bank of China was lead underwriter and lead bookrunner, while China Securities and Standard Chartered Bank (China) were joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

UOB shares ended trading on Tuesday up S$0.24 at S$25.04.

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening