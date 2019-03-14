UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has successfully priced the first Panda bond from Singapore, which is also only the second issued from a South-east Asian financial institution.
The onshore renminbi (RMB) bond was priced at 3.49 per cent, one of the lowest rates among all Panda
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg