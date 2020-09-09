UOB prices US$600m subordinated notes due 2031 at 1.75%

UOB has priced its US$600 million subordinated notes due 2031 at 1.75 per cent until the first call date.

If the notes are not redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the interest rate from the first call date on March 16, 2026 to the maturity date on March 16, 2031 will be reset to a fixed rate equal to the then-prevailing five-year US Treasury Rate plus 1.52 per cent.

The notes, to be issued below par at 99.739 per cent on Sept 16, 2020, are expected to qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital of the bank, UOB said on Wednesday in a regulatory update.

The notes are expected to be rated A2 by Moody's Investors Service, BBB+ by S&P Global Ratings and A by Fitch Ratings.

UOB will issue the notes under its US$15 billion global medium term note programme.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Credit Suisse (Singapore), HSBC Singapore Branch, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) and UOB are the joint lead managers for the notes.

Shares of UOB closed at S$19.45 on Tuesday, down S$0.08 or 0.4 per cent.

READ MORE: Asian banks have ample room to beef up capital: analysts

