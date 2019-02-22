You are here

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 8:04 AM
United Overseas Bank (UOB) posted a 7 per cent rise in net profit to S$916 million for the fourth quarter from a year ago, on the back of higher net interest income and a growth in loans, the bank announced on Friday morning before markets opened.
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) posted a 7 per cent rise in net profit to S$916 million for the fourth quarter from a year ago, on the back of higher net interest income and a growth in loans, the bank announced on Friday morning before markets opened. 

For the three months ended Dec 31, net interest income rose 10 per cent to S$1.61 billion led by a 11 per cent growth in loans.

However, net interest margin dipped slightly to 1.8 per cent from 1.81 per cent a year ago. 

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 2.15 Singapore cents, up from 1.98 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. 

For full-year 2018, UOB saw record net profit of S$4.01 billion, up 18 per cent from S$3.4 billion a year ago. Total income rose six per cent to S$9.12 billion, led by strong growth in both net interest and fee and commission income, said the bank. 

The directors have recommended a final dividend of 50 Singapore cents, and a special dividend of 20 cents per share for the financial year ended Dec 31. This is up slightly from a final dividend of 45 Singapore cents, and a special dividend of 20 cents in the year-ago period. The final dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at an upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for April 26. 

Together with the interim tax-exempt dividend of 50 Singapore cents per share paid in August 2018, the total payout for FY2018 will be S$1.20, up from S$1.00 the previous year. The dividends will be paid in cash on May 16, UOB said. 

Looking ahead, UOB noted that it will be prudent in navigating headwinds including global uncertainties and heightened geopolitical risks. 

That said, the bank is of the view that it is "well positioned to ride on South-east Asia's long-term potential".

Shares in UOB closed flat at S$25.98 on Thursday.

