You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 1:52 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

UNITED Overseas Bank has renewed its regional bancassurance arrangement with Prudential for 15 years. Prudential will pay the lender a fee of S$1.15 billion over this period.

The new pact extends the original alliance, which runs from 2010 to 2034, and will include Vietnam as a fifth market.

Under the arrangement, UOB will distribute Prudential's life insurance products to its consumer banking customer base in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and group chief executive officer of UOB, said the renewed agreement reflects the long-term approach and success of this partnership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Group chief executive of Prudential Mike Wells said: “We have built a highly effective bancassurance partnership with our colleagues at UOB that has driven double-digit annual sales and new business profit growth since 2010.”

“We believe there is a significant opportunity for future growth in South-east Asia and the renewal reflects our commitment to using our capabilities to benefit our customers and shareholders.”

As at 1.31pm on Thursday, UOB shares traded up 24 Singapore cents from its opening at S$25.72

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

SL_singhealth_100119_3.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

doc73kl50cy0v9jvk2ratu_doc73klkunt33kd6upodlw.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Grab adds 200 Hyundai Kona electric cars to fleet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening