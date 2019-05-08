You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 11:59 AM
UPDATED Wed, May 08, 2019 - 12:30 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
Anurag Avula, Shopmatic's co-founder and CEO, said: “We recognise that in order to be relevant in today's digital economy, being online is the way forward for brick and mortar businesses. As such, we are delighted to be partnering UOB to help small businesses go digital."
PHOTO: SHOPMATIC

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) is integrating the digital solutions of e-commerce solutions provider Shopmatic, into its suite of cloud-based business solutions "UOB BizSmart" to help small businesses build e-commerce websites quickly and expand their sales channels.

Small businesses will be able to build e-commerce websites even if they lack technical skills such as coding, online payments and user experience design, the lender said on Wednesday.

According to Shopmatic, its solution can help small businesses build customised e-commerce sites within 15 minutes, compared to an average build-time of one month.

Small businesses can choose from more than 60 website design templates, and enable multiple payment options on their sites. Delivery services are also integrated into the solution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shopmatic will also help such businesses to expand their sales channels by listing their products and services on multiple marketplaces and social channels such as Amazon, Lazada, Qoo10 and Facebook. It will also showcase the products and services on its Shopmatic World platform, a discovery platform for buyers.

Orders from different marketplaces are integrated into and managed on Shopmatic’s platform, enabling businesses to manage sales and delivery through one dashboard.

UOB client Lim Pur Lin, who is the founder of GEMSINC.sg - a Swarovski branding partner, said taking her brand online allows it to be showcased internationally. 

Ms Lim added that the Instagram integration feature on Shopmatic allows her to synchronise her accounts and upload new products on her website easily.

Sales data generated on Shopmatic would also help small businesses without a track record required for bank financing to apply for UOB business loans. UOB will use insights generated from the sales data alongside traditional data - such as the company’s latest financial statements - to determine the business’ creditworthiness.

"As Asean’s e-commerce market continues to grow, it is essential for small businesses to tap the revenue opportunities within the digital economy by expanding their sales channels and attracting new customers," said Lawrence Loh, UOB's head of group business banking.

Anurag Avula, Shopmatic's co-founder and CEO, added: “We recognise that in order to be relevant in today's digital economy, being online is the way forward for brick and mortar businesses. As such, we are delighted to be partnering UOB to help small businesses go digital."

UOB shares were down 1.15 per cent, or S$0.30, at S$25.70 as at 11.32am.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

May 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, AEM Holdings, Kimly, Boardroom, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening