You are here
UOB rolls out one-stop digital mortgage solution
It says service includes Singapore's first bank-backed digital instant valuation, and online instant home loan approval
Singapore
THE race among Singapore banks to go digital and capture more of the home loan market is heating up.
United Overseas Bank announced on Tuesday it has teamed up with four Singapore property agencies - ERA Realty, Huttons Asia, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex Realty - as
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg