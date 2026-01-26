The Business Times
HOT STOCK

UOB shares retreat 3.3% after reaching record high

JPMorgan downgrades UOB from neutral to underweight

Summarise
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 09:50 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UOB was the largest decliner on the Straits Times Index at market open on Monday (Jan 26).
    • UOB was the largest decliner on the Straits Times Index at market open on Monday (Jan 26). PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] UOB shares declined by more than 3 per cent on Monday (Jan 26) morning, after hitting a new high last Friday.

    As at 9.05 am, the counter had slipped by over 2 per cent to S$38.43, before falling further by 3.1 per cent or S$1.23 to S$38.27 by 9.17 am.

    It reached S$38.20, down 3.3 per cent or S$1.30, as at 9.22 am.

    UOB was also the largest decliner on the Straits Times Index at market open on Monday – appearing to correct from the new highs it had reached last week.

    It had surged by 5 per cent on Jan 23, when it closed at S$39.50.

    The retreat comes after JPMorgan downgraded UOB on Jan 25 to “underweight” from “neutral”. It maintained its target price for UOB at S$34.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    JPMorgan’s downgrade comes even as analysts were mostly positive on UOB last week, with Macquarie analyst Jayden Vantarakis raising his call on the stock to “outperform”, with an increased target price of S$41.

    On the whole, Singapore’s trio of local banks were flagged as beneficiaries from wealth asset management inflows due to the city-state’s “safe-haven” status, said the analyst in a note on Jan 21.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot StockUOB

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More