You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB to acquire VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 8:54 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

UNITED Overseas Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary UOB Asset Management intends to acquire VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company for a cash consideration of VND113,680 million (S$6.7 million).

UOB Asset Management has entered into an agreement with individual Nguyen Xuan Minh for the initial acquisition of 1.13 million ordinary shares of VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company, representing approximately 24.53 per cent of the issued share capital.

The completion of the initial acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approvals being obtained in Vietnam and Singapore.

Upon receipt of regulatory approvals, UOB Asset Management will acquire a further 3.47 million ordinary shares in the issued share capital of VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company, representing about 75.47 per cent of the issued share capital, from the remaining shareholders at completion. After completion of the acquisition, VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company will become a subsidiary of UOB Asset Management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cash consideration of VND113,680 million will be satisfied in cash on completion using UOB Asset Management's internal resources. The consideration took into account various factors including the capital, net asset value and assets under management of VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company. 

SEE ALSO

Thinner interest margins, worsening assets, slowing loans weighing on Singapore banks

As at Oct 31 this year, its net asset value was approximately VND26 billion and it had assets under management of approximately VND114 billion.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings or the net tangible assets of UOB for the current financial year.

UOB said that the acquisition will further strengthen UOB Asset Management's Asian franchise and presence, and is in line with its regionalisation plans.

Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit included in MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

MindChamps to divest centre at Changi Business Park to franchisee

S-Reits face limited risk of big price correction: Credit Suisse

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

OUELH to co-develop Shenzhen hospital for 126.3m yuan

FLT and FCOT propose S$1.58b merger, eye 50% stake in UK business park

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit included in MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

PRIME US Reit announced after trading hours on Monday that it has been included in the MSCI Singapore Small Cap...

Dec 2, 2019 07:59 PM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to divest centre at Changi Business Park to franchisee

MINDCHAMPS PreSchool announced on Monday after trading hours that it is divesting its centre at Changi Business Park...

Dec 2, 2019 06:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.81...

Dec 2, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 2, 2019 06:17 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares buck regional trend, dip 0.2% on Monday

SINGAPORE equities were mostly lower on Monday, bucking the regional trend with the Straits Times Index's (STI's)...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly