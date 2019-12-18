You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB to buy more shares in troubled Chinese lender Hengfeng Bank

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 8:16 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) announced on Wednesday that it is buying more shares in troubled Chinese mid-sized lender Hengfeng Bank Co, with a subscription of 1.86 billion shares for a sum of 1.86 billion yuan (S$360.4 million).

The subscription is part of a capital-increase exercise undertaken by Shandong-based Hengfeng Bank through private placement to raise 100 billion yuan.

The majority of the shares, or 96 billion, will be subscribed by Chinese state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment Limited and Shandong Financial Asset Management Co, to become controlling shareholders of the bank, as part of state rescue efforts to prop up its floundering, smaller lenders as the Chinese economy slows.

This follows the takeover of Baoshang Bank Co in May, and state-owned financial companies buying up stakes in Bank of Jinzhou shortly after that.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hengfeng Bank has not disclosed its financial statements in the past two years. It had 1.2 trillion yuan of assets at the end of 2016, according to its most recent annual report.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, Keppel, Debao, Mercurius, Jumbo, Raffles Infra, Sim Leisure

In May, it was reported that UOB had wanted to sell its 13 per cent stake in Hengfeng Bank, which it purchased back in 2008. The intention back then was to grow its presence there with more of its own branches.

Following the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, UOB will hold a total of 3.34 billion shares in Hengfeng Bank. UOB intends to fund the subscription of additional shares in cash using its internal resources. It is not expected to have a material impact on earnings or net tangible assets of UOB Group for the current financial year.

According to a filing on the Singapore Exchange, the increased shares are in line with UOB's "focus on driving regional connectivity and building ecosystem partnerships to facilitate business and investment opportunities opening up across the region".

It added that the collaboration with Hengfeng Bank will help businesses benefit from Shandong's economic progress and financial liberalisation, and is in tandem with the partnership between Singapore and Shandong to promote business flows into South-east Asia with Singapore as a regional hub.

UOB shares rose 34 Singapore cents or 1.3 per cent to S$26.58 on Wednesday before the announcement.

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 08:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as US inventories rise but demand hopes stem bigger drop

[LONDON] Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US industry data showed a surprise build up in crude inventories but...

Dec 18, 2019 08:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong sees another wild IPO swing from 84% gain to a loss

[HONG KONG] A Chinese pipe maker endured a rollercoaster debut, finishing the day at a loss after almost doubling...

Dec 18, 2019 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Tee International wins new engineering, construction contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International has won new contracts for engineering and construction works worth approximately...

Dec 18, 2019 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Another Hoe Leong subsidiary served with writ of summons

POLARIS Ship Management, a subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Hoe Leong Corp, was served with a writ of summons by the...

Dec 18, 2019 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu expands in Indonesia with Super Tea joint venture

KOUFU subsidiary Super Tea has entered into a joint venture to develop, manage and operate food and beverage outlets...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly