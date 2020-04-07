You are here

UOB to shut 24 branches from April 11 to May 4

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 3:51 PM
UOB will close 24 branches in Singapore from April 11 to May 4 as fewer customers are expected with stricter safe distancing measures in place, said the lender in a statement on Tuesday. 

The bank said it has ensured that the nearest open branch will be within a three-kilometre radius from an affected branch during this period. 

With that, 38 branches will remain open, with no change to existing operating hours. Most of these branches are located near other essential services such as grocery stores and food and beverage outlets. 

The first hour of banking operations at its branches will be dedicated to serving elderly and vulnerable customers, such as those above 60 years old, who have disabilities or are pregnant, said UOB.

Some of the 38 branches that will remain open are located at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok Central, Clementi, Serangoon Central, Jurong Point, Tampines, Vivo City and Parkway Parade, to name a few. 

UOB’s self-service banking machines, as well as its shared ATM network with OCBC of more than 1,200 ATMs islandwide, will remain fully operational and accessible for customers who need to deposit or to withdraw cash.

“We would like to reassure our customers that our full range of banking services will continue during this “circuit-breaker” period. We are taking a careful and considered approach to ensure our customers are provided with the full range of banking services while we do our best to protect their well-being and that of our colleagues,” said Janet Young, UOB head of group channels and digitalisation. 

The bank's local peers DBS and OCBC will also close 29 and 22 branches respectively in Singapore till May 4. 

