You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB withdraws JM application, statutory demands against Hoe Leong

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 4:21 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HEAVY equipment supplier Hoe Leong Corporation on Friday said that the Singapore High Court has granted leave for United Overseas Bank (UOB) to withdraw its application to place the firm under judicial management. 

Accordingly, UOB has filed a notice to do so, and has also withdrawn all statutory demands against the mainboard-listed company. 

Last month, Hoe Leong Corp announced that it is proposing to sell two of its vessels for US$850,000 each, or a total of US$1.7 million to Allianz Offshore Ship Management.

The sale is expected to generate net proceeds of about S$2.3 million, while resulting in a net loss on disposal of about S$3.15 million. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hoe Leong Corp is now under financial pressure, having received a statutory demand for S$5.7 million from UOB in late August. The sale of the vessels is part of the restructuring plan the company is discussing with UOB. 

SEE ALSO

Indonesian artist wins UOB SE Asian Painting of the Year

In May last year, it was reported that Hoe Leong Corp would become an associated company of UOB, after the bank acquired a 28.66 per cent stake in Hoe Leong via a scheme of arrangement.

Some 1.61 billion shares in Hoe Leong were alloted to the bank at a price of 1.15 Singapore cents per share, totalling about S$18.5 million.

The company had proposed the scheme of arrangement to restructure debt owed to bank creditors, and its controlling shareholder, Hoe Leong Co.

Shares in Hoe Leong Corp have been suspended, and last traded at 0.2 Singapore cent on Aug 28, down 33.3 per cent, or 0.1 cent.

Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings gets debt moratorium until February

Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club

Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project

MoneyMax Q3 profit more than triples to S$3m

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fall to snap six-day winning streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a healthy week with steep losses on Friday as investors took their cash off the...

Nov 8, 2019 04:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president

[TOKYO] Japanese companies are unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO)...

Nov 8, 2019 04:03 PM
Government & Economy

Royal Mail seeks to block potential Christmas strike

[LONDON] Royal Mail Plc said on Friday that it would apply for an interim order from the High Court to block a...

Nov 8, 2019 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

Trader linked to S$39.9m SkillsFuture scam jailed for 6 years and 8 months

[SINGAPORE] A freelance trader linked to a S$39.9 million SkillsFuture scam was jailed for six years and eight...

Nov 8, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

S Korea: Stocks snap winning streak on trade deal uncertainty

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended a six-session winning streak on Friday on worries that an interim Sino-US trade...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly