You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOBAM launches S-Reit income fund for Taiwan retail investors

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:46 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

UOB Asset Management (Taiwan), or UOBAM (Taiwan), on Tuesday launched a Singapore real estate investment trust (S-Reit) income fund targeted at Taiwan retail investors.

Known as the United S-Reit Income Fund, it is the first S-Reit fund in Taiwan, the asset manager said in a media statement.

More than 60 per cent of the fund's portfolio will be allocated to S-Reits while the rest will be invested in global Reits.

In terms of dividends, the fund aims to provide a monthly payout, said chief executive officer of UOBAM (Taiwan) William Wang.

The fund has a risk rating of RR4, which indicates moderate to high-risk yield-driven investments in developed markets' assets that may be susceptible to significant market movements, UOBAM said.

SEE ALSO

UOB's Dennis Khoo leaving to 'pursue other opportunities'

Its initial offering period will close on July 24.

Singapore-headquartered UOBAM is the adviser for the fund.

Mr Wang said S-Reits are attractive investments as they possess "strong fundamentals including reputable sponsors, sound balance sheets and low debt levels".

"While their recent price performance was affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, their current valuations present buying opportunities and we are also optimistic of their long-term growth prospects," he added.

The S-Reit market has a total market capitalisation of S$98 billion as at May 31, with an average dividend yield of 7.2 per cent and an average 10-year annualised total return of 8.3 per cent, UOBAM said.

Shares of UOB were up S$0.28 or 1.4 per cent to S$20.36 by Tuesday's midday trading break.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: RP gives way to PSP to avoid three-cornered fight in Yio Chu Kang SMC

The Reform Party (RP) has given way to allow the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to contest against the ruling People...

Jun 30, 2020 01:00 PM
Technology

TikTok denies sharing Indian user data with Chinese government

[NEW DELHI] TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing information on Indian users with the Chinese government, after New...

Jun 30, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP's Sun Xueling to face WP's Tan Chen Chen in Punggol West SMC

Member of Parliament (MP) Sun Xueling of the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) will be facing newcomer Tan Chen...

Jun 30, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP to face off with Red Dot United in Jurong GRC

JURONG group representation constituency (GRC) will see a fight between the People's Action Party (PAP) and...

Jun 30, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Three-way fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

THE incumbent People’s Action Party team in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC will be squaring off against the Singapore...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.