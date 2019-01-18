UOBAM upbeat on investment outlook for 2019

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FUNDAMENTAL indicators are pointing to a positive investment outlook in 2019, UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) said in a statement on Thursday.
UOBAM is "overweight" on the Singapore market in the first quarter of 2019, citing a steady earnings outlook "led by the government'
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg