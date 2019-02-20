You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
UOB's mobile-only bank tests data as TMRW's currency
It is targeting millennials as it faces up to upstarts that want to eat the lunch of traditional banks
UOB's mobile-only bank TMRW for millennials offers a new way to test how data can become a new currency for incumbent banks in this region.
To recap, UOB earlier this month launched its mobile-only bank aimed at millennials in Thailand - the first of several markets in Asean where it will
