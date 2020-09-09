You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 2:03 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

UOB Venture Management (UOBVM), the private equity arm of UOB, on Wednesday issued its disclosure statement on the Operating Principles for Impact Management (Impact Principles).

In a press statement, UOBVM said it is the first signatory of the Impact Principles in South-east Asia to do so.

The Impact Principles - launched at the World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in April 2019 - provide a common framework and clear market standards on impact investing, and focus on ensuring that impact considerations are purposefully integrated into key stages of the investment process. It aims to promote greater transparency, credibility and discipline in the impact investing market.

UOBVM said its disclosure statement demonstrates how it upholds the nine Impact Principles through its impact investing strategy and approach, in particular for its impact fund, the Asia Impact Investment Fund (AIIF).

The nine principles include managing UOBVM's strategic impact on a portfolio basis; establishing and documenting its contribution to the achievement of impact; assessing the expected impact of each investment based on a systematic approach; and conducting exits considering the effect on sustained impact, among others.

SEE ALSO

China signals lenient launch for national carbon trading

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There are more than 100 signatories to the Impact Principles globally. UOBVM said it was the first - and remains the only financial institution in Singapore - to have signed up.

Seah Kian Wee, UOBVM chief executive officer, said: "The need for impact investments is even more pressing now with the Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately impacting low-income communities in Asia and pushing more people below the poverty line."

Launched in 2015, AIIF is a double bottom-line fund that aims to achieve both impact and financial returns to institutional and accredited investors globally. The fund invests in high-growth companies from the education, healthcare and agriculture sectors in South-east Asia and China.

It also focuses on investments that will help improve financial inclusion, affordable housing, sanitation, clean energy and water for the region's low-income communities.

"We believe the demand for impact investments will continue to grow and are also reassured that our AIIF portfolio has stayed resilient in the face of the pandemic," said Mr Seah.

He noted that a number of UOBVM's investee companies are achieving higher growth, especially those providing technology-enabled solutions to improve the accessibility of online healthcare and education services for the poor. "This exemplifies that impact investments through private equity can help to advance social development and also to achieve quality financial outcomes."

The second series of AIIF is now open for subscriptions. It has a target fund size range of US$100 million and is expected to make equity investments of about US$1 million to US$15 million per investee company.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 01:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Sep 9, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga says strong economy necessary to pursue fiscal reform

[TOKYO] Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a frontrunner to become next prime minister, said on...

Sep 9, 2020 01:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on contract manufacturer Hi-P International with a "hold" recommendation and a...

Sep 9, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

US firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years: survey

[SHANGHAI] US companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world's two biggest...

Sep 9, 2020 12:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education shares continue rise, up 19% before trading halt

PRIVATE education provider Raffles Education Corp called for a trading halt on Wednesday pending the release of an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Singapore shares fall at open after US rout; STI down 0.7%

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.