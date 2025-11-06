The Business Times
UOB’s S$885 million allowance build-up ‘prudent’ despite Q3 profit hit: analysts

In general, analysts do not read the provisioning as a red flag for the bank

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 07:01 PM
    • UOB set aside total allowances of S$1.17 billion in Q3.
    [SINGAPORE] UOB’s S$885 million move to shore up its allowances is a “prudent” step that brings its provision ratios in line with those of DBS and OCBC, analysts said, even as it resulted in a huge one-off hit to the lender’s third-quarter profit.

    On Thursday (Nov 6), UOB shocked the market with a 72 per cent drop in net profit to S$443 million for the three months ended Sep 30, from S$1.61 billion a year earlier.

    This came after the bank set aside total allowances of S$1.17 billion – more than four times or S$885 million higher than the S$281 million booked the year before.

