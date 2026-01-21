UOB’s Sydney branch prices A$2 billion in five-year notes

They comprise A$750 million in floating-rate notes and A$1.25 billion in fixed-rate notes

The two tranches of floating-rate and fixed-rate notes are being issued under the lender’s US$30 billion global medium-term note programme. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] UOB’s Sydney branch has priced a combined A$2 billion (S$1.7 billion) in two tranches of five-year senior unsecured notes, comprising A$750 million in floating-rate notes and A$1.25 billion in fixed-rate notes, the bank said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

The A$750 million floating-rate tranche pays a quarterly coupon pegged to Australia’s benchmark three-month bank bill swap rate, plus 0.72 per cent per annum, and will mature on Jan 29, 2031.

The A$1.25 billion fixed-rate tranche carries a coupon of 5.023 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually, and matures on the same date.

Both tranches are issued under the lender’s US$30 billion global medium-term note programme, UOB said in a bourse filing.

Australia’s ANZ Bank and Westpac Banking join UOB as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issuance.