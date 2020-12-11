You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOBVM, Credit Suisse raise over US$60m at impact fund's first close

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 11:46 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

UOB Venture Management (UOBVM), the private equity arm of UOB, in collaboration with Credit Suisse, has raised more than US$60 million at the first close of its second impact fund.

The Asia Impact Investment Fund (AIIF) II looks to improve the well-being and livelihoods of low-income communities in South-east Asia and China through its investments.

Its first round of fundraising received capital commitments from institutional and accredited investors, including UOB, global family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Many of the existing investors from the first fund, AIIF I, re-committed to the new one. This reflects "strong interest to invest in proven solutions that can address social challenges in Asia", said Credit Suisse's head of sustainability strategy, advisory and finance for Asia-Pacific, Joost Bikes.

UOBVM expects to complete the final closing of AIIF II next year, with a target of US$100 million to be raised in total.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

After that, AIIF II will make equity investments of about US$1 million to US$15 million into private high-growth companies either in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare and logistics, or that focus on improving the accessibility of affordable housing, sanitation, clean water and energy.

UOBVM is the fund manager while Credit Suisse is its impact adviser, providing assessments of the impact created or added by each fund's investee firms and through the fund's investments.

AIIF II has a double bottom-line fund mandate to achieve meaningful social impact and financial returns, said UOBVM in a press statement on Friday.

Investors are increasingly emphasising on sustainability, noted Seah Kian Wee, chief executive officer of UOBVM. Likewise, Credit Suisse's Mr Bikes has seen a growing appetite for impact-investing solutions in recent years.

Said Mr Seah: "While we seek to achieve quality financial returns for our investors, we also continue to partner them in generating positive social impact by helping the vulnerable segments of the community across South-east Asia and China."

The investor base for such solutions is also broadening, and now includes ultra-high net worth individuals, corporates, family offices and next-generation clients, according to Mr Bikes.

UOBVM's impact funds, AIIF I and AIIF II, invest primarily in small and medium-sized enterprises across the region. These companies use technology to transform traditional business models for the benefit of low-income communities.

An example is Indonesia's largest agritech firm, TaniHub Group, which connects local farmers to customers on its proprietary digital platform to overcome challenges such as lack of market access, food security and farming techniques.

AIIF I raised US$55 million in 2016. Since then, more than 15 million low-income individuals have benefited from the fund's investee companies, such as through higher income, better access to financing and affordable products, UOBVM said.

The first fund is aligned with the Operating Principles for Impact Management, of which UOBVM is the only financial institution in Singapore to be a signatory. These principles are a global framework that provides a common market standard on managing impact investments.

Shares of UOB were trading at S$22.88 as at 11.23am on Friday, up S$0.09 or 0.4 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 11:43 AM
Garage

Prestige Biopharma acquired by Korean depository, in sign of possible IPO

THE Singapore-registered entity of Prestige Biopharma, a biopharmaceuticals firm headquartered in the city-state,...

Dec 11, 2020 11:41 AM
Technology

Broadcom warns of soft enterprise demand, shares slip

[SAN FRANCISCO] Broadcom, a chipmaker that supplies Apple and other large electronics makers, warned about soft...

Dec 11, 2020 11:25 AM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco hires Moelis to raise billions from asset sales

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia is looking to emulate neighbouring Abu Dhabi by using its state energy firm to raise billions...

Dec 11, 2020 11:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Private credit manager notches up 55% return on pandemic fund

[DUBLIN] AlbaCore Capital is closing the US$1 billion fund and managed accounts it set up to invest in beaten-up...

Dec 11, 2020 10:53 AM
Consumer

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney Co issued a bold forecast for its new streaming services, projecting a Netflix-like...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

Airbnb valuation surges past US$100b in biggest US IPO of the year

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Ascendas Reit to acquire Sydney suburban office property for A$288.9m

DoorDash's stellar IPO could boost Asia valuations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for