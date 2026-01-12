UOI bets on hybrid insurance model as customers seek both digital ease and human touch

It also offers specialised products that meet specific consumer needs, such as Singapore’s first dedicate cruise insurance

Andrew Lim, CEO of UOI, says: “At the end of the day, customers want speed, transparency and convenience. At the same time, they want empathy, guidance (and) to know that the advice that they get (can be trusted). So we try to balance these two requirements.” PHOTO: UOI

[SINGAPORE] Even as insurance processes become increasingly digitalised, boosting speed and convenience, customers still crave the human touch when it comes to their purchasing decisions.

This is why United Overseas Insurance (UOI) chief executive officer Andrew Lim champions a hybrid experience that combines the convenience of technology with the personal connection many still value.

UOI, a direct general insurer, is the only general insurer listed on the Singapore Exchange. UOB holds a 58.39 per cent stake in the company.