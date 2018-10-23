You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOI Q3 net profit up 10.6% as investment gains lift non-underwriting income

Tue, Oct 23, 2018 - 6:40 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

UNITED Overseas Insurance (UOI)'s third-quarter net profit was boosted by non-underwriting income from investment gains, as core underwriting earnings tumbled on higher costs and lower gross premium.

Net profit rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to S$6.02 million for the three months to Sept 30, according to unaudited results released on Tuesday, even though the gross premium written fell by 2.7 per cent to S$23 million.

The bottom line was saved by a 34.7 per cent increase in non-underwriting income to S$5.9 million.

Still, net earned premium was down 8.7 per cent to S$9.76 million, pushing underwriting profit lower by 31.5 per cent to S$1.46 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share for the quarter was 39.37 Singapore cents, up from 35.59 Singapore cents before, while net asset value was unchanged from Dec 31, 2017 at S$6.17 a share.

Net profit for the nine months stood at S$17.4 million, a year-on-year drop of 15.4 per cent, as gross premium written dipped 3.3 per cent to S$79.7 million.

No dividend was recommended for the period.

UOI said in its outlook statement that the general insurance market "continues to be characterised by intense competition fuelled by excessive capacity.

"The trend is unlikely to reverse, despite escalating catastrophic losses globally associated with climate change," it said, adding that investment income will also remain a challenge, amid greater financial stability risks, continued trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

UOI ended lower by two Singapore cents or 0.3 per cent at S$6.57, before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181023_AGTASE_3596337.jpg
Oct 23, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX-Tel Aviv pact may spice up IPO scene from H1 2019

BP_CPF_231018_3.jpg
Oct 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Raise CPF withdrawal age amid growing lifespans: study

BP_AGM_231018_11.jpg
Oct 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keeping to the spirit of AGMs

Most Read

1 AI and machine learning spell radical changes for traders, asset management
2 Raise CPF withdrawal age amid growing lifespans: study
3 In Singapore, it's not margin calls brokerages worry about
4 Hong Kong property billionaire Walter Kwok dies, family says
5 Temasek's Vertex invests in cryptocurrency exchange Binance to expand in Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Prudential.jpg
Oct 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Prudential Singapore scraps retirement age for staff

doc72g4obxctvr1mkc4wra_doc721rnpy79f91ghm5ennx.jpg
Oct 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek's first retail bond just over 8 times subscribed

Oct 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore launches new dispute management protocol for mega infrastructure projects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening