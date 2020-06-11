UOI says growing premiums will be challenging in 2020, claims expected to rise

Get our introductory offer at only
MAINBOARD-LISTED United Overseas Insurance (UOI), a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, on Thursday said growing premiums for the year would be "challenging" amid the Covid-19 crisis and global recession.
Claims experience is also expected to worsen due to the ongoing pandemic, it said,...
