The Business Times
HOT STOCK

UOL rises 6.7% after JPMorgan target price upgrade

It lifts target price by 16.4% to S$12.05

Summarise
Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 09:34 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • By 9.22 am, the stock eased to S$10.94, but was still up by 5.7% or S$0.59, with some 519,100 shares transacted.
    • By 9.22 am, the stock eased to S$10.94, but was still up by 5.7% or S$0.59, with some 519,100 shares transacted. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of UOL Group climbed on Tuesday (Jan 27) morning after JPMorgan raised its target price for the property developer on the back of strong tailwinds.

    The stock jumped as much as 6.7 per cent in early trade to S$11.04 as at 9.04 am, with 247,900 shares changing hands. By 9.22 am, it eased to S$10.94, but was still up by 5.7 per cent or S$0.59, with some 519,100 shares transacted.

    JPMorgan on Monday lifted its target price for UOL to S$12.05, a 16.4 per cent increase from the counter’s latest closing price of S$10.35 that day. This marks an increase from JPMorgan’s previous target price for UOL of S$10.15.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore StocksUOLHot Stock

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More