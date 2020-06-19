Update on wastewater works by SIIC Environment

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED environmental services company SIIC Environment Holdings has clinched a project in China's Zhejiang province, the board said in an update on Thursday.
The company added that wastewater treatment projects in two other provinces, Shandong and Heilongjiang...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes