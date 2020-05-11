You are here

Uplifting governance of private companies

A code similar to the UK's Wates Principles could be a helpful framework for private enterprises here to increase their accountability.
Mon, May 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

PRIVATELY held companies have grown in number over the past few years, even as publicly listed companies have declined. In conjunction with this trend, the incidence of corporate failures among private companies has risen. This highlights the urgency for a closer look at the standards of...

BREAKING NEWS

May 10, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

32 companies return Jobs Support Scheme payout in April totalling S$35 million

SOME businesses in Singapore have decided to either return or donate the government payout received from the Jobs...

May 10, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

McDonald’s resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services

[SINGAPORE] McDonald’s will be resuming its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from Monday, the fast food...

May 10, 2020 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 876 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, 3 are Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as at Sunday noon, bringing the total...

May 10, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Impact of Covid-19 'largely confined' to Tuan Sing's hospitality segment, says group

PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings’ business operations impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak is “largely confined”...

May 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday extended the country's conditional stay-at-home...

