URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road residential site

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 11:13 AM
The Irwell Bank Road site (marked in red) is located within a well-established residential area surrounded by existing condos such as The Cosmopolitan and OUE Twin Peak, and is within walking distance to the future Great World City MRT Station.
PHOTO: URA

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched a residential site at Irwell Bank Road for sale by public tender, it said on Thursday.

The site spans an area of 12,789 square metres (sq m) with a gross floor area of 35,809 sq m. 

The 99-year leasehold site can yield about 445 residential units, with a maximum building height of 36 storeys. 

It is located within a well-established residential area surrounded by existing condominum developments such as The Cosmopolitan and OUE Twin Peak.

It is near River Valley Primary School, ISS International School and Dimensions International College, and is a few minutes' walk from the Orchard Road shopping and entertainment belt and Great World City.

The site is also within walking distance of the future Great World City MRT Station.

According to the SRX real estate portal, nearby freehold condo The Cosmopolitan's last transacted sale in June was at a price of S$2,341 per square foot.

The Irwell Bank Road site was launched under the confirmed list of the government land sales (GLS) programme for the second half of 2019.

Tender for the site closes at 12 noon on Jan 9, 2020, the same deadline for a Jalan Bunga Rampai residential GLS site launched for sale in August.

