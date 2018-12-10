US-China trade talks, data to give market direction

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
INVESTOR sentiment see-sawed in the past week with Asian markets starting on a high from news of a 90-day US-China trade truce, only to be foiled by doubt and subsequently, the arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer in Canada over potential violations of US sanctions on Iran.
This
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg