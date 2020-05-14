You are here

US court dismisses a cause of action in EIG lawsuit against Keppel O&M

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Singapore

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), a unit of Keppel Corp, has succeeded in its motion to dismiss one of two causes of action brought against it by EIG Management Co's funds in the US.

The court dismissed the cause of action under the Racketeer Influenced and...

