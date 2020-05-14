US court dismisses a cause of action in EIG lawsuit against Keppel O&M

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), a unit of Keppel Corp, has succeeded in its motion to dismiss one of two causes of action brought against it by EIG Management Co's funds in the US.
The court dismissed the cause of action under the Racketeer Influenced and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes