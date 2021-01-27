You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar at one-week high ahead of Fed meeting

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar climbed to a one-week high against its rivals on Tuesday as doubts over the speed and size of US stimulus discouraged risk-taking ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Early London trading had a broadly cautious tone, with currencies including the Australian dollar and the euro under selling pressure.

The single currency was further weighed down by early signals that the economy may not rebound as strongly this year as predicted.

Germany's Ifo business climate indicator undershot expectations on Monday, and an economic surprise index in Europe is hovering near six-week lows.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The US economy is probably somewhat stronger than some of the other major economies," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo.

"People will start to think the United States will settle down, which in theory could be dollar-supportive."

Against a basket of its rivals, the US dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 90.65, its highest level since Jan 20.

It has strengthened 1.6 per cent in three weeks thanks to rising US Treasury yields, after a 6 per cent drop between September and January.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats may try to pass much of President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion spending package with a majority vote, but it is not clear if they have the numbers to override Republican objections.

Few - if any - changes are expected to the Fed's policy statement on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, and no new economic forecasts are scheduled to be released.

The greenback's bounce overnight has also been aided by some unwinding of large short bets.

Short dollar positions had hit their highest in almost 10 years, data last week showed.

The euro, which fell on Monday after the Ifo survey showed German business morale slumping, is also trading in a range between support around US$1.2050 and resistance at US$1.2215.

It slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.2126.

Tight liquidity supported the Chinese yuan. One-year onshore yuan forwards rose to their highest levels of 2021, while the onshore spot price edged up 0.1 per cent to 6.4733.

Elsewhere, emerging market currencies remained under pressure with the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso stabilising after a sharp selloff in the past 48 hours. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US improves on outlook for economy

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence rose in January as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy...

Jan 27, 2021 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

[LOS ANGELES] American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes...

Jan 27, 2021 12:05 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks steady amid earnings deluge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets digested a deluge of earnings reports...

Jan 27, 2021 12:02 AM
Consumer

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

[NEW YORK] 3M, a maker of N95 face masks, reported higher fourth-quarter profits Tuesday on the mixed impact of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

[BRUSSELS] The European Union paved the way for companies including Tesla and BMW to get about US$3.5 billion of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for