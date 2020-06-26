US-dollar bonds winning larger share of Singapore's debt financing pie

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
LISTED companies in Singapore are increasingly tapping the US dollar (USD) bond market as they raise funds to strengthen their balance sheets amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Companies commonly turn to debt capital markets to raise money in uncertain times, investor appetite...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes