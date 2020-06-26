You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

US-dollar bonds winning larger share of Singapore's debt financing pie

More competitive credit spread in US bond market makes it cheaper for Singapore-listed entities to raise money
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

nz_usd_260620.jpg
Listed companies in Singapore are increasingly tapping the US dollar (USD) bond market as they raise funds to strengthen their balance sheets amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

LISTED companies in Singapore are increasingly tapping the US dollar (USD) bond market as they raise funds to strengthen their balance sheets amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Companies commonly turn to debt capital markets to raise money in uncertain times, investor appetite...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 06:29 AM
Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve caps bank dividend payments after pandemic analysis

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve announced on Thursday it will cap big bank dividend payments and bar share...

Jun 26, 2020 06:21 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate backs bill to punish China over Hong Kong

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or...

Jun 26, 2020 06:16 AM
Government & Economy

Fed balance sheet down again as currency swaps fall further

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve's stash of assets shrank for a second straight week as foreign central banks once...

Jun 26, 2020 06:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices climb as US economic data lends support

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 2 per cent in a volatile session on Thursday, buoyed by signs of a marginal...

Jun 26, 2020 06:02 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes closed higher in choppy trading on Thursday, with bank stocks soaring ahead of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.