You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar bounce fizzles as focus shifts to US data

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar gave up all its earlier gains on Tuesday, as markets saw few concrete measures emerging from the US-North Korea summit and waited for guidance from two of the world's top central banks this week.

With most currencies staying within well-trodden trading ranges before US inflation data due shortly, the Norwegian kroner was the surprise winner in the London session as a survey by Norway's central bank painted a rosy outlook for the economy.

"There is very little to take away from the summit and the markets will be focused on the Fed's forward guidance," said Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US inflation data for May is expected to show a modest rise in price pressures, with the headline rate tipped to rise to 2.7 per cent on an annual basis, according to a Reuters poll, versus 2.5 per cent previously. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

Against a basket of rivals, the dollar was flat on the day at 93.60 after bouncing 0.3 per cent to 93.89 in early trading in Asia, its highest since June 5.

US President Donald Trump said he had formed a "very special bond" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting, but the Korean stock and currency markets were broadly flat and US debt, which tends to benefit from geopolitical uncertainty, held steady.

"This is more of a side show and headline grabber rather than yielding anything substantive with markets more worried about the developments at the G-7 summit," said Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at ING in London, referring to trade tensions among the world's largest economies.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was trading a quarter of a percent higher at 110.32 yen, its highest in nearly three weeks and above a 200-day moving average.

The Norwegian crown jumped after a central bank survey indicated Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to accelerate in the next half year, painting a relatively robust outlook for the domestic economy.

Norges Bank's regional network business survey, a key component in rate decisions and interest rate forecasts is followed by a central bank meeting next week.

The crown strengthened against the euro to a seven-month high of 9.4272, up 0.4 per cent on the day.

Currency markets had a slightly more risk-on mode with perceived safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc weaker on the day. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening