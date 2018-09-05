You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar extends gains on trade war fears

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE DOLLAR extended gains on Tuesday as concerns about a possible escalation in trade conflict between the United States and China prompted investors to dump emerging market currencies.

Against a basket of curencies, the dollar rose half a per cent and was set for its biggest daily rise since Aug 23 to 95.55. It hit its highest level in more than a year at 96.98 in mid-August.

The public comment period on a U.S. proposal for new tariffs on Chinese goods is set to end on Thursday, after which U.S.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

President Donald Trump can follow through on plans to impose tariffs on US$200 billion more of Chinese imports, though it is unclear how quickly that will happen.

"The dollar seems to be the main defensive currency of choice as trade war concerns have picked up this week and that is causing problems for emerging markets," said Richard Falkenhall, a senior currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

Emerging market currencies came in for special punishment as investors feared these export-oriented economies would be caught in the middle of any escalating trade conflict.

A JPMorgan emerging market currency index edged towards a more than one-year low hit in mid-August while the Indian rupee plummeted to a record low. The Turkish lira and the Mexican peso fell by more than a percent each.

"The general sentiment is that the dollar has not done too badly out of the trade war concerns, with concerns the US might signal a fresh escalation in the trade conflict," said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The US dollar's status as the chief reserve currency makes it the primary beneficiary of concern over trade conflicts.

It has gained nearly 7 per cent since mid-April, when trade tensions first spilled into the limelight, and is set for its biggest daily rise in nearly two weeks.

On a positioning basis, markets are firmly in the stronger-dollar camp, with net outstanding positions holding just off the highest levels since January 2017, calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

Though main Chinese stock benchmarks ended up more than 1 percent, underlying investor sentiment remained wary with Chinese state-run banks seen intervening to support the local currency. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening