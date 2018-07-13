You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar firms before inflation data; euro struggles

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar edged higher to a new nine-day high on Thursday, thanks to a bounce in equities and concerns that US inflation pressures will pick up - although worries about an escalation in trade conflict capped gains.

Stock markets in China rose more than 2 per cent and the offshore yuan climbed half a per cent, boosting appetite for risky assets and pushing the US dollar higher - especially against safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc.

"Overnight developments in China were quite positive for risk appetite, and expectations in a pick-up in inflationary pressures is boosting the greenback," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US dollar edged 0.2 per cent higher to 94.91 against a basket of its rivals, its highest since July. 3. It rallied half a per cent against the yen at 112.56 yen.

The conventional wisdom is that any escalation in trade conflict between the United States and its trading partners will feed through to inflation and prompt the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least twice more this year. But some market watchers said that the US dollar may have peaked for now.

With the stimulus effect from US tax cuts expected to wane next year and worries that the trade war rhetoric may fuel a sell-off in global stock markets, some analysts advise caution in buying the US dollar at these levels.

"If stocks drop sharply then the Fed will pause; and moreover, we think the US is towards the end of its rate hike cycle," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. After seven rate rises since December 2015 to 2 per cent, markets expect three or four rate hikes by the end of 2019.

But despite the widening interest rate differentials in favour of the US dollar - spreads between 10-year US Treasuries and equivalent German Bunds are near 30-year highs at 2.59 per cent - the US dollar has failed to power ahead in recent days, notably against the euro.

Money managers at Russell Investments believe that the risks of a US recession are rising for late 2019, encouraging the US dollar to hit a near-term peak.

Investors were looking US consumer inflation data due at 1230 GMT for further clues on when and how fast the Fed will raise interest rates. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening