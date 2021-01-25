You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

US dollar gains after three-day fall

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar drifted higher on Friday after three straight days of losses, and riskier currencies fell, as bleak non-US economic data gave global equity markets reason to pause after another week of record highs.

As a safe haven, the US currency tends to rise in times of financial and economic stress that results in lower risk appetite.

The dollar did pare gains and riskier currencies cut losses earlier after upbeat US economic data - a rise in factory activity to its highest in more than 13 years in January and an unexpected 0.7 per cent gain in existing home sales.

The greenback had fallen against a basket of currencies for the past three sessions as market optimism about new US President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plans prompted traders to seek riskier assets, producing gains in currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian dollars.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But that trend paused on Friday, as market sentiment pulled back. Global shares slipped off record highs as the US dollar steadied, up 0.1 per cent on the day at 90.209.

The dollar index though, still posted its biggest weekly loss since mid-December.

For the coming Federal Reserve's first monetary policy meeting of the year, strategists expect it to stay dovish, and officials "will probably note signs of slowing in the economy since the December meeting", NatWest Markets said in a research note.

Gloomy economic data also did little to brighten the mood, as UK data showed that British retailers struggled to recover in December.

Economic activity in the euro zone shrank markedly in January as stringent lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic hit the bloc's dominant service industry hard.

In Friday afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3 per cent against the yen to 103.815.

Data from Japan overnight showed that factory activity slipped into contraction in January and the services sector was more pessimistic as emergency measures to combat a Covid-19 resurgence dampened sentiment.

The Australian dollar fell after disappointing retail sales data, but still posted weekly gains. It was last down 0.6 per cent at US$0.7718.

The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.6 per cent at US$0.7179 versus the dollar.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2167. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Top shareholders cashing out of Asia stocks

Kuaishou draws BlackRock, Abu Dhabi to US$6b IPO

LHN taps trends in e-commerce and sharing economy

EUR/USD nears narrowing end of rising wedge

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has attracted more than US$1 billion in assets under management in three-and-a-half-years....

Jan 24, 2021 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

WATCH-listed USP Group announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it is seeking US$11 million in damages from...

Jan 24, 2021 09:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

FOOD and beverage (F&B) play Jumbo Group announced on Sunday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary has...

Jan 24, 2021 05:02 PM
Real Estate

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

SOME 414 units of the 700-unit executive condominium Parc Central Residences were sold at an average price of S$1,...

Jan 24, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

MAINBOARD-LISTED retailer FJ Benjamin Holdings announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it has obtained an in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for