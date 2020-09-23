US dollar gains pause, Aussie $ recovers lost ground

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE tide of risk aversion which saw the US dollar hit new six-week highs early on Tuesday ebbed as the session wore on. As European equity markets rose, the US dollar's gains paused and riskier currencies recovered some losses.
Stocks sold off on Monday and the currency...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes