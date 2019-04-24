You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar gains with FX volatility holding near five-year lows

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

The US dollar held near three-week highs on Tuesday as a drop in market volatility ramped up demand for riskier assets, with higher US bond yields also offering some support.

Ten-year US Treasury yields rose more than 20 basis points over the past four weeks to a one-month high, inreasing demand for US-denominated assets.

Broader market moves were limited as financial markets re-opened after the Easter holiday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US dollar index against a basket of six other currencies rose to 97.39, edging toward the 2019 high of 97.71 struck in early March.

"We are in a very range-bound market with the broader picture being more positive for the dollar relative to the euro after the weak eurozone PMI manufacturing data last week," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX strategy at Commerzbank.

Data released overnight showed US existing-home sales fell more than expected in March. Figures for new-home sales were to be released later in the day. Those may provide some pointers to the state of the US economy. A clearer picture should emerge from Friday's gross domestic product report.

Support for the US dollar came amid a general drop in market volatility. Expected moves in the euro/US dollar exchange rate over a one-month period held near a five-year low of 4.50 vol.

Speculative long positions on the US dollar reached their highest since December 2015 last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

"That lack of vol is going to keep investors looking for yield and will do nothing to help the euro, or the yen for that matter. Both are helped by valuation, but that leaves them stuck in tight ranges," Societe Generale strategists said.

The US dollar's moves against the euro and sterling were small, with the single currency lower at US$1.1243 and the pound up at US$1.2986. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

PE firm Elite Partners Capital forges closer ties with Ho Lee Group

Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Hyflux applies for extension of debt moratorium; hit with fresh claims amounting to US$65m

Ayondo issues loss warning for FY18

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening