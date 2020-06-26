US dollar holds upper hand; recovery doubts creep in

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE US dollar edged higher on Thursday as factors ranging from rising trade tensions to fears of a second wave of the novel coronavirus fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.
The dollar index was last up 0.17 per cent on the day at 97.40, but remained below a 2020 high of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes